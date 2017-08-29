Princess Diana’s Favorite Michael Jackson Song Was “Dirty Diana”

By: Eric Donnelly

She likes the boys in the band!

According to Pop Crush, the first time Princess Diana met Michael Jackson made for a funny little story! The encounter happened in 1998 when the royal couple went to his Bad tour in London at Wembley Stadium.

RELATED: Bruno Mars Shares Heartfelt Michael Jackson Birthday Tribute

“Michael recalled that Diana called him away from the lineup to ask if he would be performing his 1987 hit ‘Dirty Diana.’ ‘No no, I took the song out of the show out of respect for you.'” Then the Princess went on to tell him, “‘that’s my favorite song!’ to which he expressed his disbelief.”

She really was the People’s Princess!



