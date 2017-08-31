Amy Schumer Left A Wicked Big Tip For Boston Area Student

By: Eric Donnelly

This is VERY generous!

Amy Schumer is in the South End of Boston filming her new movie I Feel Pretty. According to PEOPLE, the actress was recently dining at the Union Oyster Houses with a male friend. She talked with the server about how she used to be one and how difficult it is.

That’s why she decided to leave a $500 tip on an $80 bill!

“She was dressed very casually – a baseball cap, sunglasses, no makeup…it seemed like she didn’t want to be recognized. It was early, like 5:30 or 6, so it wasn’t busy, but we sat her in a back dining room area that wasn’t being used so she had her privacy” restaurant owner Joe Milano told the publication.

Of course, as a student about to start classes, the server was very appreciative of the gesture.