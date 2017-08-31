Sam Smith Shares Letter to Fans: ‘Something is Coming Very Soon’

By Scott T. Sterling

Sam Smith fans wondering what the GRAMMY-winning singer has been up to lately won’t have to wonder much longer.

Smith has posted a personal letter to his followers on social media promising that new music is coming in the very near future.

“To my beautiful fans, First of all, I want to say thank you,” he writes. “Thank you for being so patient and letting me have the past year to really escape into my mind & write music so freely. I feel so rejuvenated and have so many stories I can’t wait to tell you.”

Smith goes on to say that “The wait is nearly over. Something is coming very very very very soon. I am scared and excited at the same time. I’ve poured my heart and soul into this record.”

Read Smith’s full letter to fans below.