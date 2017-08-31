This Is The Most Popular AIRBNB In Massachusetts

By: Eric Donnelly

This place is going to be booked solid soon…

Thanks to Buzzfeed we now have a list of the most popular AIRBNB locations for each state in the country. Massachusetts’ most popular night stay is something out of a storybook!

The spot is called the Santarella Estate which is located in the Berkshires in a small town called Tyringham.

According to the listing, “The two-story cottage has a charming bedroom with 35 foot high conical ceiling with canopied bed upstairs with views through massive, multi-paned “mill windows” to the trees and sky and out to the lily pond. The downstairs sitting room looks out on the babbling brook and lovely gardens.”

Here is a recent review of a stay from a user named Nancy: “It takes beautiful souls to make such a beautiful place. I was afraid I might be bored, but after one night in that bed, I didn’t want to leave the place. The gardens are beautiful, the location is perfect. There are outlet stores and a Super Market 4 miles down the road. The bedroom was like being in a tree house with the big windows, and the downstairs was so cozy.”

Do you want to spend a night here?!