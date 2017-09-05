Can’t Beat Kennedy: Tuesday 9/5

6:45a

Sharon Osbourne says Ozzy cheated on her with six women, not just one. Sharon is one of five co-hosts on what daytime talk show?

The Hitman’s Bodyguard starring Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds topped the box office this weekend earning a mere $13.4 million, making it the worst Labor Day since 1999. Which Pixar film is Samuel L. Jackson a voice character in? The Incredibles or Monsters, Inc.?

Michael Keaton is 66 years old. He was the star of this 2015 Best Picture Oscar winner about a washed up actor trying to revive his career on Broadway.

Michelle Obama was among a myriad of stars and family members of Beyonce who celebrated her 36th birthday yesterday with a tribute to her song “Formation” off her most recent album. What was the album called?

Jared Leto is reportedly upset about rumors that Leonardo DiCaprio might star in an origin movie about the Joker after Leto portrayed the character in Suicide Squad. What band is Leto the frontman of?

Zayn Malik’s mom posted a picture of him with a completely shaved head on Instagram yesterday. Zayn’s girlfriend is also in the picture. Who is Zayn’s girlfriend?

Taylor Swift is already trademarking words and phrases releated to her new album. What is the name of the first single she released off the album that was a diss track to Kanye and Katy Perry?

24 years ago Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro joined the Red Hot Chili Peppers. It didn’t work out. Navarro hosts what tattoo competition show on Spike?

The Transformers people are suing DC Comics over a new character called Bumblebee because that’s the name of one of their most popular robots, who also happens to be getting his own movie. Name the transformer who is the leader of the Autobots.

In a new interview Spencer Pratt revealed he and Ryan Gosling had connecting lofts in college and used to hang out all the time. Gosling is very well known for his role in The Notebook in which he played whom?

Serena Williams gave birth to a baby girl on Friday. It’s the first child for Serena and her fiancé. What is the name of Serena’s older sister who is also a champion tennis player.

Major League co-stars Charlie Sheen, Tom Berenger, and Corbin Bernsen reunited for a celebrity softball game at the Iowa ball field that was built for the movie Field of Dreams. Finish this quote from field of dreams. “If you ____ it, they will come.”

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell was hospitalized, causing the cancellation of at least two concerts. Name their most popular song that peaked at #4 on the charts back in 1999.

One year after leaving Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie revealed she’s still dealing with the negative effects. saying “It’s been difficult. I don’t enjoy being single.” Jolie’s father is also a famous actor. What’s his name?

SUBMITTED BY KIMBERLY FROM LEOMINSTER: Lady Gaga has an alter ego that came out in the fall of 2011 with the release of “You and I.” What is the name of the male alter ego?

