Fetch? Here’s A First Look At “The Plastics” Of Mean Girls: ‘The Musical’

By: Eric Donnelly

Are they fetch?

Thanks to Entertainment Weekly we’re getting our first look at The Plastics from Mean Girls: The Musical!

“[Tina] Fey began working on a stage adaptation with her husband, 30 Rock composer Jeff Richmond, around five years ago…fast-forward to 2017, and Mean Girls is set to arrive at D.C.’s National Theatre on Oct. 31 for a try-out run before graduating to Broadway.”



Here’s your first look at the #MeanGirls musical’s Plastics and they look totally grool: https://t.co/fYgxBUA2nV pic.twitter.com/H6SKFHHSyI — Jessica Derschowitz (@jessicasara) September 5, 2017

RELATED: Rachel McAdams Hasn’t Closed the (Burn) Book On a ‘Mean Girls’ Reunion

Tina Fey says that “the songs are what make the show. I cannot wait for people to hear them and to understand the person that I’ve been living with for all this time [her husband Jeff Richmond].”

Grool!