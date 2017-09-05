#MixFest: Kelly Clarkson, Blondie, & Andy Grammer - FREE - September 16th!

Fetch? Here’s A First Look At “The Plastics” Of Mean Girls: ‘The Musical’

Filed Under: mean girls, Musical, Plastics, Tina Fey
Credit: Kevin Winter / Staff

By: Eric Donnelly

Are they fetch?

Thanks to Entertainment Weekly we’re getting our first look at The Plastics from Mean Girls: The Musical!

“[Tina] Fey began working on a stage adaptation with her husband, 30 Rock composer Jeff Richmond, around five years ago…fast-forward to 2017, and Mean Girls is set to arrive at D.C.’s National Theatre on Oct. 31 for a try-out run before graduating to Broadway.”

RELATED: Rachel McAdams Hasn’t Closed the (Burn) Book On a ‘Mean Girls’ Reunion

Tina Fey says that “the songs are what make the show. I cannot wait for people to hear them and to understand the person that I’ve been living with for all this time [her husband Jeff Richmond].”

Grool!

