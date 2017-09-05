#MixFest: Kelly Clarkson, Blondie, & Andy Grammer - FREE - September 16th!

Lady Gaga Played Both Fenway Park Shows Sick

Filed Under: Fenway Park, House of Blues, Lady Gaga, little Monsters
Credit: Lady Gaga Instagram -- @ladygaga

By: Eric Donnelly

You NEVER would’ve guessed it!

Lady Gaga SLAYED Fenway Park this past weekend with two sold-out shows.

According to Billboard, the singer was forced to cancel her Montreal tour date, on 9/4, because she was sick. A statement from Live Nation and Evenko stated that she was suffering from a “respiratory infection and laryngitis.”

RELATED: Lady Gaga’s ‘Five Foot Two’ Documentary Headed to Netflix

“I sing this entire show live, and pride myself in giving it all, but when I sang in the rain at Citi Field I got sick and have been pushing through.” The Citi Field shows were right before the Fenway ones, which means she was pushing through the sickness as she played for Little Monsters in Boston.

On top of the Joanne shows, the “Diamond Heart” songstress supported Brian Newman by joining him onstage both nights for his late-night show at the House of Blues. I attended both shows, as well as the first HOB one, and her vocals were unbelievable — there was never a moment her sickness showed through.

The first female to headline Fenway Park definitely made her mark in the history books!

Fenway Park 9/1 after show⚾️🌭 #joanneworldtour #tour #musician #ladygaga #gaga

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on

Fenway Park 9/2 after party on the mound #joanneworldtour #tour #musician #ladygaga #gaga

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live