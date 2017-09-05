Lady Gaga Played Both Fenway Park Shows Sick

By: Eric Donnelly

Lady Gaga SLAYED Fenway Park this past weekend with two sold-out shows.

According to Billboard, the singer was forced to cancel her Montreal tour date, on 9/4, because she was sick. A statement from Live Nation and Evenko stated that she was suffering from a “respiratory infection and laryngitis.”



I'm so sorry Montréal. We are working on postponing the show. Please read this message from my ❤️ below. pic.twitter.com/ktglIGpykL — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 4, 2017

“I sing this entire show live, and pride myself in giving it all, but when I sang in the rain at Citi Field I got sick and have been pushing through.” The Citi Field shows were right before the Fenway ones, which means she was pushing through the sickness as she played for Little Monsters in Boston.

On top of the Joanne shows, the “Diamond Heart” songstress supported Brian Newman by joining him onstage both nights for his late-night show at the House of Blues. I attended both shows, as well as the first HOB one, and her vocals were unbelievable — there was never a moment her sickness showed through.

The first female to headline Fenway Park definitely made her mark in the history books!



Fenway Park 9/1 after show⚾️🌭 #joanneworldtour #tour #musician #ladygaga #gaga A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Sep 3, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT