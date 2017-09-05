Mayor Walsh & Senator Forry Announce Free “Unity Concert” Featuring Bell Biv DeVoe To Benefit Houston

By: Eric Donnelly

This will be the second free concert of the week!

Mayor Marty Walsh and Senator Linda Dorcena Forry announced a free Unity Concert at City Hall Plaza this Saturday 9/9 at 7 p.m. featuring headlining act Bell Biv DeVoe. The free event will also serve as a way to collect new school supplies to be donated to families in Houston, which attendees are asked to bring.

RELATED: Lady Gaga Played Both Fenway Park Shows Sick

According to a press release, Senator Forry said, “Boston is proud to be the hometown of Bell Biv DeVoe and New Edition…They have always represented Boston so well to the country and the world. We are so excited to have them return to Boston for an unforgettable, free performance.”

“I want to thank Michael Bivins, Ricky Bell and Ronnie DeVoe for working tirelessly with City Hall and Senator Forry to make their vision a reality. I encourage everyone to come to City Hall Plaza on Saturday, drop-off a donation for Houston if you can, and enjoy an unforgettable night of entertainment” Mayor Walsh stated.

Local talent will kick off the show leading up to the headlining act!