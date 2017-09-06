Kesha, Cher, Diddy, John Mayer & More React to DACA Repeal

By Hayden Wright

On Tuesday (Sept. 5) Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced plans to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, according to CBS News.

The controversial move by the Trump administration would end the program started by President Obama, that has deferred deportations of undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children. These individuals are often referred to as “Dreamers.”

Congress has six months to pass legislation addressing the issue before this change is set to take effect.

Artists took to social media to express their displeasure with the President’s decision, and their solidarity with the immigrant population.

“I stand with the DREAMers! We are a country of immigrants built on dreams,” Kesha wrote. “We are all dreamers searching for the truth!”

Cher urged her followers to consider bringing DREAMers into their homes for “protection.” Russell Simmons described the decision as “cruel,” tagging both Donald and Ivanka Trump. Tom Morello reiterated the national sentiment that “this land was made for you and me.”

John Mayer wrote: “I hope that by the time I have to explain Trump to my kids, they’ll never have a frame of reference to understand how bad he really was.”

See all the posts below:

I stand with the DREAMers! We are a country of immigrants built on dreams. We are all dreamers searching for the t… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

kesha (@KeshaRose) September 05, 2017

Those Who Can Must Take a DREAMER In2 Their Home & Protect Them‼️I’m Ready 2 Do This & 🙏🏻Others in MY BUSINESS WILL DO THE SAME‼️SANCTUARY —

Cher (@cher) September 05, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump + @IvankaTrump -- you are making an grave mistake punishing DREAMers. This is CRUEL. I proudly will #DefendDREAMers! —

Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) September 04, 2017

I stand with the Dreamers... —

Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 06, 2017

It's so heartbreaking that the 800,000 #dreamers are being used as a political football by #trump and his racist #republican supporters. —

moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) September 05, 2017

I always try to examine every situation as if it were impacting me directly and then I make a decision on how to react. #DACA #intheirshoes —

Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) September 06, 2017

Trumps plan to Deport DREAMERS is cruel and we WILL resist... Please stand up text RESIST to 50409… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

camila (@Camila_Cabello) September 05, 2017

Keep fighting the fight for what is right #DACA —

TINASHE (@Tinashe) September 05, 2017

I hope that by the time I have to explain Trump to my kids, they'll never have a frame of reference to understand how bad he really was. —

John Mayer (@JohnMayer) September 05, 2017

Dear Dreamers: this land is your land, this land is my land, from California to the NY island, this land was made for you and me —

Tom Morello (@tmorello) September 05, 2017

I stand with dreamers! Here are 5 things you need to know about the announcement to end DACA. #DefendDACA… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Estelle (@EstelleDarlings) September 05, 2017