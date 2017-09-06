Can’t Beat Kennedy: Wednesday 9/6

6:45a

John Legend revealed 11 years ago he tried to break up with Chrissy Teigen to which she said, no. Chrissy made her TV debut on Deal or No Deal that was hosted by which current America’s Got Talent judge?

Mindy Kaling confirmed her good friend Reese Witherspoon will appear on the final season of The Mindy Project. The two actresses are co-starring in the upcoming film directed by Ava DuVarney, A _______ In Time.

In the new Vanity Fair, Meghan Markle proudly proclaims she & Prince Harry are in love. Which anniversary of Princess Diana’s death did we just honor?

Idris Elba is 45 today. Is he British or Scottish?

Actor Matthew Davis, aka Warner form Legally Blonde revealed he had a huge crush on costar Selma Blair while filming. Who did Selma play?

7:45a

FedEx didn’t believe Madonna was actually Madonna when delivering a package to her this week, and she was quite frustrated about it. True or false: Madonna is Madonna’s birth name.

Danny Trejo took a shot at Tom Cruise for injuring himself doing his own stunts saying “I don’t want to risk 80 peoples’ jobs just to say I got big huevos.” What classic Cruise 80’s movie also starring Val Kilmer is getting a sequel over 30 years later?

The screenplay for Indiana Jones 5 is done. In the fourth film they introduced Indy’s son Mutt Williams who was supposed to take over the franchise from Harrison Ford but the character will not be returning. Name the actor who played Mutt.

Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” set the new record for most Spotify streams in one day and just took the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. What is the name of her new album coming out Nov. 10th the song is featured on?

Ellen Degeneres says that when she first started her talk show, she wasn’t supposed to talk about her significant other. Ellen is beginning which season of her talk show? 10th, 15th, or 20th?

8:45a

The telethon for Hurricane Harvey will air live on all major networks next Tuesday at 8PM & it’ll include Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx, and many others. Name the movie musical that stars Beyoncé and Foxx alongside Jennifer Hudson about a music trio who is thrust into the spotlight?

Sam Smith is set to release his first single in 3 years, “Too Good at Goodbyes,” this Friday. Name his 2014 breakout hit that spent 49 weeks on the charts hitting the #2 spot.

Sarah Hyland from Modern Family got matching dinosaur tattoos with her best friend… on their butts. What is her character’s name on the show?

The original actor who played Pennywise in the 1990 version of Stephen King’s It is looking forward to Bill Skarsgard in the new movie. Who original played Pennywise?

Jennifer Garner has officially joined Instagram. She does commercials for Capital One. What is their catchphrase?

Can they beat Kennedy?!