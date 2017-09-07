Can’t Beat Kennedy: Thursday 9/7

SNL star Leslie Jones is 50 today. True or false, she became, at the age of 47, the oldest person to join the show as a cast member?

It’s been 20 years since this legal drama starring Calista Flockhart featuring a fictional Boston law firm hit the air. Name the show.

Real life couple Penelope Cruz & Javier Bardem walked the red carpet together at the 2017 Venice Film Festival to promote their new film Loving Pablo about a journalist who strikes up a romance with Pablo Escobar. Javier stars alongside Jennifer Lawrence in this drama hitting the big screen next week, name it.

Christian Bale has adopted a quote “fuller figure” to play former Vice President Dick Cheney in an upcoming film. Who was President of the United States when Cheney was VP?

For the first time since becoming a mom, Cheryl Cole is finally opening up about her 6 month old son Bear with boyfriend Liam Payne. Who is older, Cheryl or Liam?

Do not come for Cher—she just got into with some lady on Twitter over the ending of DACA saying “then keep your eyes open bitch!” Which one of these was her first #1 hit?

I GOT YOU BABE or IF I COULD TURN BACK TIME

Angelina Jolie just confirmed she’s coming back from Maleficent 2. What Disney animated film is the character of Maleficent originally featured in?

A benefit concert for Charlottesville has been announced & this band, originally from Virginia, will headline with hits like Ants Marching & You and Me. Name the band.

Tina Fey’s Mean Girls The Musical will officially hit Broadway next April. In the movie one of the most famous lines is “I saw Cady wearing _________ & ________ so I bought ________ & ________?

Sara Bereilles is writing a new, original song for the upcoming movie Battle of the Sexes featuring Emma Stone as Billie Jean King & Steve Carrell as Bobby Riggs. The two athletes had a big rivalry in which sport?

Whoopi Goldberg said she was all set not to return to The View but her daughter persuaded her to stay. Name 2 other current hosts.

At the It premiere in Hollywood earlier this week Alexander Skarsgard hilariously tried scaring his brother Bill; it didn’t work. Which Disney live action remake did Alexander star in last year?

This morning we talked to Bono about U2s newest hit, you’re the best thing about me. True or false, U2 has the highest grossing tour of all time.

Woody Allen is working on a new film & it’ll feature Jude Law, Selena Gomez & Elle Fanning. Jude Law first came to international attention with his 1999 role in The Talented _____________?

Netflix’s Magic School Bus reboot has a new theme song from Lin-Manuel Miranda. What Tony and Grammy award winning musical did Miranda write the music, lyrics, and book for?