Kelly Clarkson Returns with Two New Songs ‘Love So Soft’ and ‘Move You’

By Jon Wiederhorn

Kelly Clarkson has debuted two new songs, “Love So Soft” and “Move You” from her upcoming album Meaning of Life, which comes out October 27. The former is accompanied by an effect-filled music video.

Related: Kelly Clarkson Helps Fan Propose after Concert

“Love So Soft” is an uptempo pop song driven by an insistent beat and a simple bass line that perfectly compliment Clarkson’s commanding voice.

The clip depicts Clarkson in a variety of settings and outfits, as cameras whoosh above and around her. From frame to frame she’s in a car, on a snow-filled field, in a choir, inside an exploding home, and as part of a spinning collection of heads morphed together.

“Move You” is softer and more sensuous, fueled by a slow rhythm, acoustic guitar, strings, hand claps and gospel backup vocals. “Like a montage in a movie right before the hero dies/ like the first time that you listened to your favorite single like/ like an echo in a canyon, like tears where you’re not sad/ like a sunrise on a mountain, I wanna move you like that,” she sings.

Watch Kelly’s video for “Love So Soft” below:

And check out “Move You” here: