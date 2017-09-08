Someone Stole My Pot!

Police in Wellesley had their work cut out for them this week. Someone stole a flower pot! Someone stole a plant! Could it be a pot plant??!! Find out in the latest edition of the Wellesley Police Blotter and check us out live every Friday at 5:40!!

Follow Gregg Daniels, Fast Freddy, & Amanda Giles on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Call us in studio anytime to share your story 617-931-1234, or email Gregg at gdaniels@mix1041.com. Listen to us weekday afternoons from 2pm-7pm on Mix 104.1 and on the Radio.com app.