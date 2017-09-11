Can’t Beat Kennedy: Monday 9/11

6:45a

Ludacris is 40 years old today. What Blockbuster action film franchise does he star in?

HBO has a new drama called The Deuce, starring James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal. It’s about the rise of the adult film industry in New York in the 1970s. What does HBO stand for?

Kristen Bell was in Orlando with Hurricane Irma approaching and decided to go to a shelter and sing a song from Frozen. What character did she voice in Frozen?

John Mayer tweeted he wondered if Nicki Minaj is into him and she replied, quote, “Would my body be your wonderland?”. Minaj called what pop superstar the B word live on air at the VMA’s a couple years ago?

43 years ago today Little House On The Prairie debuted on TV. What is the name of the family from Little House On The Prairie?

7:45a

Despicable Me 3 has just passed $1 billion worldwide, making the Despicable Me franchise the highest grossing animated film franchise of all time. What is the name of the small, yellow cylindrical creatures from the franchise that actually have their own movie franchise now?

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is doing Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday. Which celeb did several parodies of him on SNL earlier this year?

Duran Duran stages exclusive floating private concert in Monaco for luxury yacht owners. What country is Duran Duran from? Australia, America or England?

Jared Leto plays a blind man in Blade Runner 2049, and he actually wore contacts he couldn’t see through even when he wasn’t filming. What actor is the star of the Blade Runner franchise?

Ed Sheeran’s Divide album is still in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart. What song won Ed the 2016 Grammy for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance?

8:45a

Mindy Kaling is having a baby girl. What is the name of her TV show, whose 6th season starts this month?

TMZ says Barbara Walters is becoming “increasingly forgetful and confused.” What daytime talk show does she executive produce after co-hosting for 16 seasons?

Tiffani Theisen was asked if Zack or Slater was a better kisser on Saved by the Bell. She punted on the question. What was her characters name on Saved By The Bell?

Lorde thinks all the people who criticized her interpretive dance at the VMA’s were just embarrassed to watch someone experience, quote, “full BEEPing joy.” Is Lorde’s real name Ella or Louisa?

Submitted By Rebecca from Stoneham: Last week, Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary. Felicity was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in Transamerica. What year was the movie released? 2000, 2005, or 2010?

Can they beat Kennedy?!