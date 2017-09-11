Dave Matthews Says New DMB Album Coming ‘Beginning of Next Year’

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Dave Matthews took the summer off from touring with his merry band of musicians for the first time in a quarter century, but that doesn’t mean the 50-year-old musician has been bored. In addition to a recently announced benefit show in the band’s hometown of Charlottesville, members of Dave Matthews Band have been hard at work on a new album.

On his year off, Matthews has continued to play acoustic shows with his virtuoso partner Tim Reynolds, culminating with the duo’s upcoming headlining slot at Farm Aid 2017. Now the singer-songwriter has revealed he’s been collaborating with drummer and founding band member Carter Beauford. “Me and Carter were recording some music together. We have a lot of stuff,” Matthews told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“So my plan is that we’ll put together some music this fall so we can have something out hopefully the beginning of next year. Hopefully, get it finished before that. I think we have some great music and some stuff that Carter and I worked on that’s added to the pile. There’s a lot to choose from. I just hope I choose wisely.”

Dave’s predicted completion date seems a bit more optimistic than violist Boyd Tinsley‘s 2019 estimate. “I think we’ll finish up the record – I’m not gonna make any ironclad predictions – but I’m sure that we’ll start back on it next year,” Tinsley told Mix 104.1 in March. “And I would imagine that we would probably finish it the year after next.”

The band began road testing unreleased music in 2015 and 2016, notably the slow-burning “Virginia in the Rain,” the jazzy “Black and Blue Bird,” a simple, soaring ballad in “Samurai Cop,” and the vintage pair of tunes “Bismark” & “Bob Law.”

DMB’s still-untilted studio release is being produced by Rob Cavallo who helmed the group’s 2009 GRAMMY-nominated effort Big Whiskey and the Groo Grux King.