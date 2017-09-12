Can’t Beat Kennedy: Friday 9/12

- Margot Robbie is playing Tonya Harding in a movie about the Nancy Kerrigan Scandal. She played Harley Quinn in what 2016 Superhero movie?
- 14 years ago today music legend Johnny Cash passed away at age 71. Who played cash in “Walk The Line” a 2005 film about his life?
- The Chainsmokers were criticized for being racist after making an inappropriate joke. What is the name of the single they have out that has Coldplay frontman Chris Martin on vocals?
- Louis C.K. turns 50 years old today. Name his Emmy winning FX series.
- Mark Hoppus from Blink-182 and other artists are working on an album called “Dog Songs”, to raise money for dogs displaced by Hurricane Harvey. Name the 1989 Tom Hanks film where he plays a detective who inherits his best friends dog after his death, realizing that the dog could actually help him solve the case
- Mike Meyers might join the cast of the Queen movie “Bohemian Rhapsody”. One of the most iconic scenes in Meyers acting career involves him and his friends singing along to “Bohemian Rhapsody” in his car in the opening credits of what movie?
- Beyonce and her mom served food to Harvey survivors in Houston on behalf of her partnership with Bread of Life Harvey Relief Fund this weekend. What is the name of Beyonce’s sister who beat Jay Z up in an elevator a few years back?
- Ryan Gosling wishes he hadn’t quit ballet lessons as a kid. Quote, “I thought it was too girly. So I didn’t spend the time on it that I should have.” Which actress does Gosling have two children with?
- Jim Carrey gave an interesting interview at New York’s Fashion Week saying that everything is meaningless and that “there is no me. There’s just things happening. We don’t matter.” Who did Carrey play in Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events?
- Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins has finally closed a deal to direct the film’s sequel. Name the God Wonder Woman had to fight in the film.
- Faith Hill said at a recent show she’s happy to be turning 50 and quote “Put a 25 year old girl next to me and I’ll give her a run for her money”. What country star is Faith married to?
- Demi Lovato has sparked rumors of a new romance with Lauren Abedini, a Los Angeles-based DJ who goes by the stage name Kittens after the pair were holding hands at Disney in California. Is the California Disney Disneyland or Disneyworld?
- Dave Grohl bought his 8-year-old daughter an AC/DC album instead of a Lana Del Rey album. TRUE or FALSE : Lana Del Rey is her actual name.
- Emmy Rossum turns 31 years old today. She plays Fiona Gallagher on Shameless. Who plays her dad Frank on the show?
- Tonight’s hurricane telethon is loaded with celebrities, including Justin Bieber, Drake, Robert De Niro, and Leonardo DiCaprio. What is the name of the latest Hurricane meteorologists fear may hit the Bahamas and East Coast on the heels of Irma?
Can YOU Beat Kennedy?