Here’s A First Look At Katy Perry’s ‘Witness’ Tour!

Credit: VALERIE MACON / Staff

By: Eric Donnelly

Can I get a witness?

Katy Perry’s Witness World Tour is highly anticipated…especially after the first week of dates were rescheduled because of production delays.

Now, thanks to the singer’s Instagram, we’re getting a look at what fans can expect from the show. Check it out below:

9️⃣days till #WITNESSTHETOUR 👁❗

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

🔟 days till #WITNESSTHETOUR 👁❗

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

Some of the costumes look retro / out-of-this-world — think The Jetsons meets that interesting costume she wore with the yellow block on her head. The production does look quite intricate, so it looks like it could be a great tour!

Let’s just hope she nails the setlist.

