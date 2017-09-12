Here’s A First Look At Katy Perry’s ‘Witness’ Tour!

By: Eric Donnelly

Can I get a witness?

Katy Perry’s Witness World Tour is highly anticipated…especially after the first week of dates were rescheduled because of production delays.

Now, thanks to the singer’s Instagram, we’re getting a look at what fans can expect from the show. Check it out below:



8⃣days till #WITNESSTHETOUR 👁❗We've just made room in the DROP ZONE💧❗MORE pit tickets now available at the link in bio A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Sep 11, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

9️⃣days till #WITNESSTHETOUR 👁❗ A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Sep 10, 2017 at 6:56pm PDT

🔟 days till #WITNESSTHETOUR 👁❗ A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Sep 9, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT

Some of the costumes look retro / out-of-this-world — think The Jetsons meets that interesting costume she wore with the yellow block on her head. The production does look quite intricate, so it looks like it could be a great tour!

Let’s just hope she nails the setlist.