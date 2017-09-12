Here’s A First Look At Katy Perry’s ‘Witness’ Tour!

By: Eric Donnelly
Can I get a witness?
Katy Perry’s Witness World Tour is highly anticipated…especially after the first week of dates were rescheduled because of production delays.
Now, thanks to the singer’s Instagram, we’re getting a look at what fans can expect from the show. Check it out below:
Some of the costumes look retro / out-of-this-world — think The Jetsons meets that interesting costume she wore with the yellow block on her head. The production does look quite intricate, so it looks like it could be a great tour!
Let’s just hope she nails the setlist.