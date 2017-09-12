Lady Gaga Revealed Why Her Relationship With Taylor Kinney Ended

By: Eric Donnelly

Lady Gaga doesn’t hold anything back in her new documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two.

According to PEOPLE, the film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last Friday and it will come to Netflix on September 22nd. From when it starts, her relationship with ex-fiance is on display.

RELATED: Watch a Teaser for Lady Gaga’s ‘Five Foot Two’ Documentary

“Me and Taylor are fighting, so that sucks…My threshold for bulls— with men is just — I don’t have one anymore. In relationships, you have to move together.” Shortly after it’s revealed that she wrote a new song “Million Reasons,” which is presumably inspired by that relationship — no wonder why it was always a favorite of hers from the JOANNE era.

It seems her success ruined her last relationship and a lot of prior ones as well. The best part about the Taylor situation is when she says, “Nothing like flowers from your ex-fiancé on the day of the Super Bowl.”

Maybe that’s a glimmer of hope for these two…