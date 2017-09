Franzia is terrified of Horror films. So naturally we want to make her go see “IT”. ┬áKarson and Salt went yesterday and brought back this audio.

So at 7:15 we decided to let Franzia make her case why she shouldn’t have to go see the movie and then let our listeners Vote!

Here is the final result of whether or not Franzia will have to suffer through seeing “IT”!

Join the conversation! Share your opinion on this story with Karson & Kennedy on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.