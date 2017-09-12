Watch Matt Damon Shrink In ‘Downsizing’ Trailer

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Matt Damon stars in the latest project from director Alexander Payne, Downsizing.

RELATED: Matt Damon Gets Bumped From A United Flight On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

The film cheekily plays off the in-vogue trend of “downsizing” and “minimalism” by suggesting that the cure for earth’s overpopulation is to literally shrink humans down to doll-sized versions of themselves.

But altruism isn’t the only driving force; in Leisureland, as the movie calls it, your money goes further (there are three cheesecake factories on one block), vodka bottles function as boozy water towers, and small-folk live like kings.

The sci-fi December release from Payne, who brought us Election and Sideways, comes across like a the funky lovechild of Honey I Shrunk the Kids and Stepford Wives. Like any good sci-fi flick, the breezy attitude of the trailer will certainly not last through the entire 2-hour runtime.

Starring Jason Sudeikis, the ultra-talented Christoph Waltz, Hong Chau, and Kristin Wiig as Damon’s wife, the movie is set to hit theaters on December 22nd.

Watch the full trailer up top!