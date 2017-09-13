Can’t Beat Kennedy: Wednesday 9/13

6:45a

Mixfest is this Saturday with Kelly Clarkson, Blondie & Andy Grammer. True or false, Blondie is a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer?

Target has announced a partnership with HGTV stars Chip & Joanna Gaines. Name their HGTV show.

ADAM FROM PELHAM, NH: Lisa Kudrow is known for taking on “not so bright” roles like on Friends and Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion, but she actually has an IQ of 154. Who had a greater IQ, Albert Einstein or Marilyn Monroe?

Lili Reinhart is 20 today. Name her character on Riverdale.

LA’s Department of Family Services is stepping in to ensure Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna’s daughter is safe by leaving that decision to a judge. What is their daughter’s name?

7:45a

Kate Hudson and her son have matching buzz cuts, and they’re super cute. Who is Kate’s main co-star in the 2003 romantic comedy film How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days?

Harrison Ford was spotted directing NYC traffic on Sunday, after his car got trapped in a backup around the Midtown tunnel. His character Indiana Jones is known for his Fedora, Satchel, revolver and what other weapon that he always carries?

Armie Hammer is firing back after actor James Woods claimed Hammer’s critically-acclaimed romance Call Me By Your Name chips away the last barriers of decency. Armie Hammer starred in what 2013 film alongside Johnny Depp, who portrayed a Native American?

KAREN FROM NATICK: 52 years ago The Beatles’ song “Yesterday” was released in America, and it has since become the most recorded song in history. Who did Paul McCartney collaborate with on the 2015 song “Four Five Seconds?”

Tyler Perry is 47 today. He is well known for his creation & portrayal of the fictional character Madea whose real name is what?

8:45a

Last night’s Hand in Hand telethon for hurricane relief raised more than $14 million, with the help of celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Stevie Wonder, Cher, and Oprah. Is Oprah’s net worth 1, 2, or 3 billion dollars?

Apple held their annual iPhone unveiling ceremony yesterday, where they debuted their new iPhone 8 and iPhone X, which will have a starting price of $1000. What year was the first iPhone released? 1997 or 2007?

America’s Got Talent judge Mel B is being investigated for allegedly trying to intimidate a witness who’s going to testify against her in her divorce. What Spice girl was she?

The Emmys are are this Sunday night and will be hosted by which late night talk show host?

Both of Taylor Swift’s new songs are in the top 10. Name them.

