Can’t Beat Kennedy: Thursday 9/14

Julianne Hough will not be returning as a judge for season 25 of Dancing With The Stars. Name the other 3 judges.

Adam Levine & wife Behati Prinsloo are expecting baby #2. Which Maroon 5 hit spent more weeks at #1, Sunday Morning or Moves Like Jagger?

Real Housewife Teresa Giudice’s husband Joe is currently serving a 41 month prison and is set to be deported to which country at the end of his sentence?

Actress Emma Kenney is 17 today. She plays Debbie on which Showtime comedy?

Melissa McCarthy just won an Emmy for her portrayal of Sean Spicer on SNL & Sean thinks she should share it with him. Which celeb si famous for his George W. Bush impression on SNL?

Taraji P. Henson of Empire and Hidden Figures says she still does her own laundry to remind herself that she’s “not too Hollywood.” Which of these singers co-produced Hidden Figures?\

Bonnie McKee is featured on a new song “Hey Alligator,” out this Friday and she’s written hits for Katy, Britney, Kesha, and Christina Aguilera. What was Christina Aguilera’s debut single, What A Girl Wants or Genie In A Bottle?

There’s a new trailer for Mean Girls The Musical & the internet is going crazy. What was the name of the big school dance Cady won “Queen” at? SPRING FLING

Pittsburgh Steelers running back LE’VEON BELL jokingly filled out a Dairy Queen application a few weeks ago & this week he showed up to work there. What’s the name of Dairy Queens frozen treats?

J.J. Abrams has returned to direct Star Wars Episode 9 after Lucasfilm had a falling out with the original director Colin Trevorrow. Abrams also directed Star Wars Episode 7. What is the full name of that film?

Bethenny Frankel has been diagnosed with skin cancer. What is her expansive brand that begun with alcohol called?

Christian Bale says he’s been preparing for his upcoming role as former Vice President Dick Cheney by eating lots of pies. Which of his films earned him an Oscar win?

The Fighter, American Hustle, The Big Short

Kirsten Dunst revealed she is using a Pinterest board to help map out her wedding to Jesse Plemons. The two met & currently costar on which FX comedy series?

Bruno Mars is getting his own TV special, Bruno Mars; 24K Magic Live at the Apollo will air on CBS this November. Where is Bruno originally from?

At some point today, Nick Jonas is supposed to be dropping new music. Is he the youngest or oldest Jonas brother?