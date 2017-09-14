Fifth Harmony’s ‘Hearts Are Hurting’ for Spokane Following School Shooting

By Robyn Collins

Fifth Harmony delivered a message to the city of Spokane, Washington and Freeman High school following a tragic school shooting there on Wednesday (Sept. 13).

Related: Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui ‘Disgusted’ by Trump’s DACA Repeal

The message, posted before the group’s show last night at the Spokane Country Interstate Fair, read, “Spokane, our hearts are hurting for your beautiful city. We love you and are dedicating tonight’s show to the victims of today’s tragic events, their families & friends, and everyone at Freeman High School.”

On Wednesday, sophomore Caleb Sharpe pulled out a gun in a second-floor hallway at Freeman High School and started firing. A heroic staff member grabbed Sharpe and ended the deadly rampage.

Sam Strahan was killed in the incident, while Emma Nees, Jordyn Goldsmith and Gracie Jansen were injured. They are in stable condition, reports Billboard.