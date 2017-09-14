Niall Horan Announces Debut Album ‘Flicker’

Niall Horan has announced his new album will be titled Flicker.

The former One Direction singer’s solo debut is set to be released on October 20.

Horan made the announcement via his social media accounts this evening, writing: “It’s been a long time coming but I’m delighted to announce that my new album ‘Flicker’ is out on the 20th of October. I hope you enjoy it.”

See Niall’s announcement below.