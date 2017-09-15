Can’t Beat Kennedy: Friday 9/15

6:45a

Jeffrey Tambor says that his role as a transgender parent in Transparent has made him a better man. Which streaming service airs Transparent?

Amy Poehler & Molly Shannon all share a birthday tomorrow. Which one is the oldest?

In a new interview, Milo Ventimiglia commented on his former relationship with Hayden Panetierre saying he would never do it again; he was 29 & she was barely 18. They two actors were costars on what NBC drama that ran from 2006-2010?

Blondie is playing MixFest tomorrow. Which was her longest lasting #1 hit? “Tide Is High” or “Heart Of Glass?”

Former One Directioner Niall Horan will debut his solo album next month. What is the name of his solo debut single?

7:45a

Both Sam Smith and Elton John reflected on their coming out experiences in a new interview, and Sam said he came out to his best friend when he was just 9 or 10 years old. Which Disney movie is Elton John famous for creating the soundtrack to?

True or false, did this song come out 10 years ago? (“I’m a Barbie girl…”)

Katy Perry is in a new Japanese fabric softener commercial. Which fabric softener uses a teddy bear as its mascot?

Chris Hemsworth revealed that he almost lost out on the role of Thor to his younger brother Liam. What is the name of Thor’s adoptive brother and nemesis played by Tom Hiddleston in the Marvel movies?

Dylan O’Brien stars in the new film American Assassin hitting theaters today. What MTV show about sexy werewolves was he famously on?

8:45a

Heidi Montag is 31 today and expecting baby #1 with hubby Spencer Pratt. What is their celeb couple nickname?

Lisa Vanderpump is 56 today. Which restaurant is featured on her hit Bravo show Vanderpump Rules?

Blondie plays MixFest for the 2nd time tomorrow. True or false: the 2 founding members, Debbie Harry and Chris Stein, dated but never married.

Lady Gaga canceled an upcoming show because she’s in the hospital with, quote, “severe physical pain” and then revealed she suffers from fibromyaliga. Her latest album, Joanne, is named after which family member?

Scarlett Johansson is single again as her divorce is officially finalized. She starred in what movie from earlier this year about a bachelorette party gone wrong?

Can they beat Kennedy?