Listen to Niall Horan’s Sentimental New Tune ‘Too Much To Ask’

By Robyn Collins

Niall Horan has just dropped his new single, “Too Much To Ask,” which will appear on his debut solo album Flicker.

The piano-driven pop song is beautifully sad and sweet at the same time. The former One Direction member wrote the compelling tune and the sincerity in the vocals make it feel like he’s speaking from experience:

“Waiting here for someone/ Only yesterday we were on the run/ You smiled back at me and your face lit up the sun/ Now I’m waiting here for someone,” he sings in the first verse.

Flicker is scheduled for release on October 20.

Listen to “Too Much to Ask” below: