Whoopi Goldberg Leads ‘Sister Act’ 25th Anniversary Reunion Performance

By Scott T. Sterling

Whoopi Goldberg reunited with cast members from the 1992 big-screen blockbuster, Sister Act, for a joyfully nostalgic performance of the movie’s big song, “I Will Follow Him.”

Goldberg was joined by Kathy Najimy (Sister Mary Patrick), Wendy Makkena (Sister Mary Robert) and Beth Fowler, who played an unnamed nun in the film, but is now widely known for her role as Sister Jane Ingalls on Orange is the New Black.

“I can’t believe this is happening, and that it was 25 years ago,” said 82-year-old Maggie Smith (who played Mother Superior) said via a prerecorded message. “I feel I must be the oldest nun left.”

Actor Harvey Keitel (whoplayed Goldberg’s “Sister Act” boyfriend, Vince LaRocca, in the movie) made a surprise appearance, recreating a memorable moment from the movie when he presented Goldberg with a purple embroidered coat.

Check out the performance below.