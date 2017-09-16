Andy Grammer Opens Up About Fatherhood At MixFest

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Andy Grammer and his wife Aijia recently celebrated the birth of their newborn baby Louisiana “Louie” Grammer.

Now the musician is getting back on the road, and leaving baby Louie behind is proving to be pretty hard! “I was off for about two months, and this is one of the first shows back,” Grammner revealed backstage. “And right when I’m about to leave her, she just learned how to smile. It’s already getting brutal!”

When it comes to catching up on sleep, Grammer explained that his touring experience prepared him well for fatherhood. “Being a touring musician you get up at 4AM all the time anyways,” the singer-songwriter revealed. “So I’ll just wake up with her and go downstairs and we’ll just hang.”

Early mornings aren’t the only thing Grammer has embraced with his newfound fatherhood. The musician claims to be a diaper-changing master! “I’m good at it man. I’m super-diaper-duty. I’m Swaddle Master.”

Watch Gregg and Amanda’s full interview with Andy below!