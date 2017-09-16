Kelly Clarkson Meets 7-Year-Old Fan She Retweeted At MixFest

Earlier today at MixFest, Salt found 7-year-old Joshua in the crowd, and it turns out that Joshua is a huge Kelly Clarkson fan!

Josh’s favorite Kelly tune is “Heartbeat Song” off Clarkson’s Piece by Piece album, and he sang a bit of the 2015 song for us here at Mix 104.1. Before long, Kelly retweeted the video and Joshua became an instant celebrity!

I'm in love with Joshua 😊 https://t.co/NGmCrsOx4G — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) September 16, 2017

Well, we decided to give Joshua the surprise of his life! Salt brought the 7-year-old backstage to meet his idol, and the two of them got pretty friendly on the couch.

Watch the surprise meet-and-greet up top!