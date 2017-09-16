#MixFest Is Saturday: Everything MixFest | Frequently Asked Questions

Kelly Clarkson Meets 7-Year-Old Fan She Retweeted At MixFest

Earlier today at MixFest, Salt found 7-year-old Joshua in the crowd, and it turns out that Joshua is a huge Kelly Clarkson fan!

Josh’s favorite Kelly tune is “Heartbeat Song” off Clarkson’s Piece by Piece album, and he sang a bit of the 2015 song for us here at Mix 104.1. Before long, Kelly retweeted the video and Joshua became an instant celebrity!

Well, we decided to give Joshua the surprise of his life! Salt brought the 7-year-old backstage to meet his idol, and the two of them got pretty friendly on the couch.

Watch the surprise meet-and-greet up top!

