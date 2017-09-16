Kelly Clarkson Talks Coaching ‘The Voice’ At MixFest

By Rami Abou-Sabe

We caught up with Kelly Clarkson backstage at MixFest, and the singer opened up about her upcoming coaching gig on NBC’s The Voice. “I think if it were me trying out and taking advice from someone who had actually been in my shoes, it would make me feel better,” Clarkson revealed.

Clarkson and fellow American Idol alumnus Jennifer Hudson are both signed on as coaches for upcoming seasons of The Voice, the rival reality singing competition to their newly revamped alma mater. “There’s probably…no better people than us to show them what can happen, you know?”

Kelly’s advice for new contestants? “Never give up and never quit. Whatever your dream might be, the universe might have something different for you.”

