Blondie Say Recording In David Bowie’s Studio Following His Death Was ‘Profound’

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Mix 104.1‘s Karson, Kennedy, and Salt caught up with Blondie backstage at MixFest last Saturday (Sept. 16). The New Wave icons opened up about recording their latest album, Pollinator, in the same SoHo studio that David Bowie used for his final two records.

“It was kind of profound because when we entered The Magic Shop before Christmas 2015 to begin the record, we were all very excited to be there because we were on home turf in SoHo in New York,” said drummer Clem Burke.

“The fact that David had been in there in seclusion doing The Next Day and Blackstar, it was pretty awe inspiring. The record was kinda informed by that. And then we took the Christmas break and that’s when David died. So when we came back that was even more profound for us.”

“It was emotional,” said guitarist and principal songwriter Chris Stein.

Referring to the musical magic in the air following Bowie’s untimely departure, Burke added, “I think a bit of that is definitely in the album. In Pollinator.”

The loss of David Bowie clearly weighs heavily on the core members of Blondie. Debbie Harry and Burke reflected on the last time they saw Bowie perform live, as Stein added his somber thoughts.

“I saw him about two years prior, right when everyone was hearing that Lou Reed was ill,” the guitarist revealed. “We were talking about being worried about Lou, you know? It was ironic. That was the last time I saw him.”

