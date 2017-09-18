Can’t Beat Kennedy: Monday 9/18

6:45a

Patrick Schwarzenegger is 24 today. He had a fling with this popstar while she was on a break from her now fiancé Liam Hemsworth.

Jamie Lee Curtis will be in the new Halloween movie, so her Laurie Strode character can confront her brother one last time. What is the name of her brother who plays the villain in the franchise?

Kevin Hart made a video apologizing to his kids and his pregnant wife for what he called a “bad error in judgment.” He made it sound like he cheated. Hart starred in Ride Along with what rapper turned actor?

The “Cash Me Outside” girl, just signed with Atlantic Records and released a new hip-hop single. What talk show was she on that made her famous?

Two weeks after giving birth, Serena Williams already looks incredibly fit. Her billionaire fiancé and now baby daddy co-founded what hugely popular website also known as “the front page of the internet”?

7:45a

This artist who released the song “Happy” also sings on Daft Punk’s 2014 Grammy award winning record “Get Lucky.” What is his name?

Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted in NYC at a gala with his much younger ex Toni Garn. Which singer did Leo date who just released her own beauty line at Sephora?

Ed Sheeran and U2 both cancelled their weekend concerts in St. Louis amid violent protests. Ed co-wrote and has uncredited vocals on what former One Direction members current single out called “Strip That Down.”

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have allegedly finally settled their custody battle, and both say Dream is the main focus for them. Blac Chyna dated what rapper for 3 years before Rob, who ended up also dating within the family with Kylie Jenner.

Jessica Biel is being sued by former employees at her kid friendly restaurant Au Fudge for lack of compensation & proper break times. Jessica currently stars in what USA drama series?

8:45a

Martha Stewart has rendered her verdict on Pumpkin Spice Lattes and believes them to be for basic people. What rapper is cohosting a new cooking show with Martha Stewart?

Jada Pinkett Smith turns 46 years old today. How many children do she and Will Smith have together?

The first night of Katy Perry’s Witness The Tour is tomorrow in Montreal, and she and her crew celebrated by going to Hershey Park yesterday. Taylor Swift purposely released “Look What You Made Me Do” dissing Katy the same day the video for Katy’s single dropped. Name the song.

Christina Aguilera sang at a million dollar wedding this weekend that hosted other celebrity guests such as Diddy, Ryan Seacrest, and Larry King. From 1985 to 2010, Larry King hosted a nightly interview television program on CNN called what?

Prince’s Purple Rain handwritten notes are being auctioned off for thousands of dollars. What year did Prince pass away?

Can they beat Kennedy?!