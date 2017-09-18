Kelly Clarkson ‘Shocked’ By Mention In Hillary Clinton’s New Book

By Rami Abou-Sabe

In a Mix 104.1 exclusive, Kelly Clarkson has opened about being name-checked by Hillary Clinton in the politician’s latest tell-all. “I thought it was a nice lead off,” Clarkson said.

Karson, Kennedy, and Salt caught up with Clarkson on Saturday (Sept. 16), and the Texas-born singer revealed she was “shocked” to see her name alongside Friedrich Nietzsche’s in the opening pages of Clinton’s What Happened.

Clinton’s recently-published memoir, What Happened, details the Democrat’s surprising loss to reality TV star and real estate mogul Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

On the first page, Clinton writes, “That which does not kill us makes us stronger,” a quote by the famed German philosopher Nietzsche. Alongside Nietzsche’s name, Clinton places “Kelly Clarkson” in parentheses, an ode to the singer’s 2011 smash “Stronger.”

“Oh my gosh, I was shocked!” Clarkson revealed backstage at MixFest. “And also, just ’cause my name was by Nietzsche I was just like, ‘That’s amazing!’ ‘Cause we’re both philosophers in our own right.”

“Everyone probably always asks her ‘What happened?'” Clarkson added. “I think it was probably perfect for the title of her book.”

