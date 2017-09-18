Selena Gomez’s Mom Opens Up About Daughter’s Kidney Transplant

By Hayden Wright

Last week, Selena Gomez revealed that she underwent kidney transplant surgery early this summer: The organ donation came from her close friend Francia Raisa. As Selena shares her recovery with the public, her mother Mandy Teefey expressed gratitude to Raisa and Gomez’s supportive fans her own Instagram post. Teefey shared the now-familiar image of Gomez and Raisa in hospital gowns around the time of the operation, with her own heartfelt message.

Related: Kesha Supports Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez

“The picture is one of the most breathtaking images that will live with me forever,” Teefey wrote. “For all those moments of not knowing if we were going up or down, I can always come back to this picture and know we can always make it back up.”

Over the years, Gomez has opened up about her lupus battle, which ultimately prompted the organ transplant operation. Teefey described feeling powerless over her daughter’s medical condition and switching into “Mama Bear” mode while Gomez awaited surgery.

“As a mother I was helpless, scared and all I could do was pray for both of them, Francia’s beautiful family,” she wrote. “I am pretty sure I am banned from that hospital. Mama Bear was in high gear. Selena gained a kidney, I was able to keep my little girl, but I also gained another daughter….thank you to everyone who was there for Sel, Francia and our families. We survived from all the love, prayers and God.”

Read Teefey’s emotional message here: