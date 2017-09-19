Britney Spears Had Her Own Fashion Show At Home…Again

By: Eric Donnelly

Nobody does it better!

Britney Spears wasn’t able to make it to any fashion week shows, but since she’s an icon she decided to simply produce her own show at the comfort of her own home! She’s been known to do this countless times before and the fans LOVE it.



Who says you can’t do fashion week at home! 😜 👠👗 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Sep 18, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

RELATED: Mashup Of Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” & Britney Spears “Toxic” Is EPIC

Set to the tune of Tracy Chapman’s “Give Me One Reason” the superstar struts her best outfits at the top of her staircase and on a balcony. The best part about all of this is that her new boyfriend Sam Ashgari is behind the camera filming her.

This is why she does social media better than any other celeb — she’s an icon.