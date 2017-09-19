Can’t Beat Kennedy: Tuesday 9/19

- 54 years ago today “Flipper” debuted on NBC. They eventually did another version in 1995 starring a young Jessica Alba. What type of animal is Flipper?
- Mario Lopez says the worst part of almost getting into a fight at the gym was when the other guy smashed his phone. Lopez hosts what Celebrity and Entertainment News show?
- Today is national talk like a pirate day. What was Orlando Bloom’s characters name in Pirates Of the Caribbean?
- 98 degrees has a Christmas Album coming out in October. Though the band was formed in L.A. all for members originate from the same state. Is it Florida, Illinois or Ohio?
- Sean Spicer wants everyone to like him . . . so when he was asked if he regrets flipping out on the media over President Trump’s inauguration crowd size, he said, quote, “Of course I do, absolutely.” What was Spicer’s title when he worked for the Trump Administration?
- A woman who claims to be one of R. Kelly’s former underage sex slaves spoke out about her escape and how he used to punish the girls by locking them in a room for days or slapping them. Name the song Kelly did for the “Space Jam” soundtrack that hit #2 on the hot 100 billboard chart.
- Madonna claims she “predicted” the state of the world in 2017. Madonna has been married twice. First to Sean Penn and then to this English film maker.
- A location scout for the hit Netflix show “Narcos” was shot and killed outside Mexico City. Narcos is centered around the rise and fall of what drug kingpin?
- Lady Gaga just announced she is postponing the European leg of her tour due to her chronic bodily pain issues. Which of these Gaga singles did NOT reach #1? Just Dance, Poker Face or Bad Romance?
- It would have been Adam West’s birthday today but he of course passed away earlier this year. He would have been 89. He had a recurring role on Seth Mcfarlanes “Family Guy” since season 2. What was he occupation on the show?
- What is the name of the former pirate and former Governor of Jamaica that now has a brand of rum named after him?
- Which fictitious pirate today has a fast food chain named after himself?
- Name the Pirate themed football team in the NFL.
- In the Goonies what is the name of the pirate whose buried treasure the Goonies are after?
- What commonly thought of plunder do pirates NOT usually keep in their treasure chest?