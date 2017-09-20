Can’t Beat Kennedy: Wednesday 9/20

6:45a

Aaron Paul and his wife are expecting their first child. He played Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad. Bryan Cranston played Walter White, a chemistry teacher who started doing what?

“Weird Al” Yankovic will star in a live, in-concert version of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, alongside John Stamos and Finn Wolfhard. Who is worth more money, Weird Al or John Stamos?

The creator of Fuller House has given up trying to get the Olsen twins on the show. They played Michelle Tanner who had a famous catchphrase on the show, “you got it _______?”

For 35 years, Tommy Tutone’s “867-5309/Jenny” was the highest charting phone number on the Hot 100 but now, “1-800-273-8255” by Logic has surpassed it. What is the 1-800-273-8255 # for?

Phillip Phillips is 27 today. Did he win season 8, 11, or 14 of American Idol?

7:45a

Jamie from Billerica: Billy Bush and his Wife Sydney Davis are divorcing after 20 years of marriage. After the infamous audio clip surfaced of Bush listening to Trump brag about assaulting women, he was fired from which major network morning program?

Linkin Park will reunite to honor Chester Bennington at a special tribute concert at Hollywood Bowl. What platinum selling rapper did they collaborate with for an entire EP in 2004?

Halle Berry has moved onto another relationship making it Instagram official with Alex da Kid. Berry was the first black woman to win the lead actress Osacr for her role in what 2002 movie?

Selena Gomez has just signed a new deal with Puma, the same company her boyfriend The Weeknd is tied to. Which designer bag company did Selena just design and launch a bag for?

8:45a

33 years ago, The Cosby Show debuted on NBC. It starred Raven-Symone, who went on to star in this Disney Channel show from 2003-2007. Name the show.

Yesterday marked 10 years since the teen drama Gossip Girl hit the big screen. The show was narrated by Kristen Bell who signed off the same way each time. What did she say?

The song “Tubthumper” turns 20 this year. Name the group who is behind the one hit wonder.

Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen have split up after being together for nearly a decade. Hayden starred in Episode II and Episode III of the Star Wars franchise as Anakin Skywalker. Name one of those two films.

There’s a new list of the Top 10 Movies To Watch On A Flight which include The Hangover, Bridesmaids, and Slumdog Millionaire. Which movie of those three came first?

Can they beat Kennedy?!