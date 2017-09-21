Can’t Beat Kennedy: Thursday 9/21

Jason Derulo is 27 today. Name his ex girlfriend who won season 6 of American Idol.

Ahead of the return of Will & Grace, the entire 194 episode catalogue will be available on to stream on various sites. What is the name of Karen’s sarcastic housekeeper on the show?

Former OC hunk Adam Brody & wife Leighton Meester stepped out together for a rare appearance at the premiere of his new film Big Bear. Adam Brody’s former female OC co-star & ex girlfriend just announced her divorce, name her.

In a new interview, Larry Birkhead shared intimate thoughts from the late Anna Nicole Smith’s journal revealing her plans for Playboy & big screen movies. Anna passed away 10 years ago from what?

The internet got mad at this actress for tweeting that Hurricane Maria had ruined her vacation. She’s best known for playing Sabrina the Teenage Witch, name her.

60-year-old Linda Hamilton is coming back for the new Terminator movie. Does Arnold Schwarzenegger travel to the future or to the past to try to kill Sarah Connor in the original Terminator film?

Tim McGraw’s wife turns 50 today. What is her name?

Taco Bell is ditching drive thru’s & replacing it with booze. What is Taco Bell’s slogan?

Katy Perry opened up her tour in Montreal yesterday with Janet Jackson’s “What Have You Done for Me Lately?” Which of Janet’s albums was “What have you done for me lately?” on?

Control or Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814

It has officially been 10 years since the Kardashians started ruining our lives. Who is the oldest Kardashian/Jenner sister?

Boxing legend Jake Lamotta died Tuesday at the age of 95. He fought from 1941 to 1954, and Robert De Niro won an Oscar for playing him in what film?

Dave Coulier, aka Joey from Full House, is 58 today. On the show Joey found success as Ranger Joe on a children’s program with which animal as his wise cracking ventriloquist puppet sidekick?

The internet had a fit after watching Nicole Kidman kiss her Big Little Lies co-star on the lips as he walked up to receive his Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor. Who is he.

Today we announced we are having a Mix Lounge with Hanson to celebrate their 25th Anniversary. You can win your way in with tickets on the 20’s today from 8:20-8:20. From youngest to oldest, put Zac, Issac and Tayor in order.

Alicia Vikander made a surprise appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden following the first trailer of the upcoming Tomb Raider movie. Vikander will play Laura Croft who was first played by which actress over a decade ago?