Chester Bennington Benefit Show Adds Blink-182, Avenged Sevenfold, Korn, More

By Scott T. Sterling

The roster for Linkin Park’s upcoming Chester Bennington tribute show is filling out, and it’s shaping up to be a truly epic evening of music.

Blink-182 announced on Twitter that they will be among the acts to take the stage at the Hollywood Bowl show, as did Bring Me the Horizon frontman Oli Sykes, Korn singer Jonathan Davis, Kiiara, Yellowcard’s Ryan Key, Machine Gun Kelly, members of System of a Down and Avenged Sevenfold.

Linkin Park’s celebration of Chester Bennington’s life is slated for October 27 at the Hollywood Bowl.

