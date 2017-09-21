Fergie Premieres Stylish ‘Like It Ain’t Nuttin” Video

By Scott T. Sterling

The whirlwind around Fergie continues to swirl, as the pop star has revealed a new music video for the song “Like It Ain’t Nuttin.'”

The Ben Mor-directed video is for a track taken from Fergie’s very long-awaited sophomore full-length and first visual album “experience,” Double Dutchess, which is slated to drop on Sept. 22.

The video captures Fergie showing off a slew of different looks (including a black bob wig) and dancing to the song in a variety of city settings, from the recording studio to an abandoned warehouse.

The clip culminates in a big party with Fergie performing “Like It Ain’t Nuttin'” to an adoring crowd.

Check out the new clip below.