Lady Gaga Gushes Over Noah Cyrus’ Cover Of “Million Reasons”

By: Eric Donnelly

Noah Cyrus has a million reasons to freak out right now!

The youngest of the Cyrus clan secured a spot opening up for Katy Perry on Witness The Tour, which kicked off this week. During her set, Noah covers Lady Gaga’s smash hit “Million Reasons.” Check it out:



Those vocals though!! The video quickly made it’s way around Twitter and everybody was taking notice…even Mother Monster herself!

The JOANNE songstress has been dealing with chronic pain, recently cancelling her European tour, so this was surely a touching moment for her.

