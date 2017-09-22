Can’t Beat Kennedy: Friday 9/22

6:45a

Marc Anthony wants you to donate to the people of Puerto Rico suffering after the devastation of Hurricane Maria. Name his most famous ex-wife.

Macklemore just dropped his new album called Gemini and features Kesha on a new song called “Good Old Days.” Name Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ Grammy-award-winning song that went #1 featuring the lyrics “I’m gonna pop some tags, only got twenty dollars in my pocket.”

Tom Brady says he used to get sunburned all the time, but he doesn’t anymore because he drinks a lot of water. Where did Brady go to college? Minnesota, Michigan, or Missouri?

Rolling Stone ranked every single Taylor Swift song and said “Bad Blood” is her worst. True or false: “Bad Blood” went #1 and won Taylor the Grammy for Best Music Video.

Which parody show does Kevin Hart currently star on with Nick Cannon and Robin Thicke that is based on Bravo’s The Real Housewives?

7:45a

Dave Franco just opened up about how Alison Brie was really his only option for marriage. Is he older or younger than his other famous actor brother, James Franco?

Ben Platt is 24 today. He played the nerdy magician Benji in the Pitch Perfect movies. Name the star of the Pitch Perfect movies.

Harry Styles kicked off his solo tour this week wearing a suit made of curtains. What is the name of Harry’s first solo single that debuted at #4?

This actor juts won an Emmy this Sunday for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role on This Is Us. Name him.

The anonymous accuser in Usher’s STD scandal is now coming forward and saying she had two separate encounters with the singer. Which of the following does Usher not have co-ownership in? Tidal, Cleveland Cavaliers, or Uber?

8:45a

Stronger is out in theaters today and stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Jeff Bauman alongside our good friend Lenny Clarke. True or false: Jake Gyllenhaal dated Taylor Swift.

The Kingsman sequel is out today. In the movie, what is the Kingsman organization?

Leonardo DiCaprio had a busy Wednesday, spending the early evening with a German model and the rest of the night with his ex-girlfriend Toni Garrn. What Christopher Nolan-directed film did Leo star in that featured him as a thief who could plant ideas in people’s minds?

It would have been Ray Charles’ birthday on Saturday. What actor won an Oscar for his portrayal of Ray Charles in the 2004 movie Ray?

Rihanna is rounding out her successful Fenty Beauty release on October 13th with the debut of her Holiday Galaxy collection. Which of these Rihanna songs did not go #1? “The Monster,” “Diamonds,” or “Love on the Brain?”

Can they beat Kennedy?