Lenny Clarke from ‘Stronger’ Talks With Karson & Kennedy

Lenny Clarke from the movie “Stronger” hitting theaters today visits the Karson & Kennedy show this morning, and he is a CRACK UP. Check out the amazing interview above, and some Lenny Clarke charity events below!

Thursday, 9/28: Knights of Vartan @ ACEC Watertown

Friday, 9/29: Stand Up for Vets @ Memorial Hall

Saturday, 9/30: Laughs for Liam Nation Fundraiser @ Crest View Plaza

Monday, 10/2: Chefs for Clefts @ The Tip Tap Room

Join the conversation! Share your opinion on this story with Karson & Kennedy on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.