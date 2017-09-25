Can’t Beat Kennedy: Monday 9/25

6:45a

Ed Sheeran played the TD Garden this weekend and announced 2018 tour dates for even more shows. Which of these songs did he write for Justin Bieber that features his own background vocals? “Baby” or “Love Yourself?”

Mel Brooks says he couldn’t make Blazing Saddles today because of political correctness. Which of these is not an iconic Mel Brooks movie? Spaceballs or Airplane!?

Donald Glover is 34 today. On top of the 94 other things he is doing in Hollywood right now he is also going to be the voice of Simba in the Lion King remake. What is the name of the monkey who helps Simba in the Lion King?

47 years ago today the Partridge Family debuted on ABC. What Partridge Family member had a resurgence in the mid 2000’s with a series of reality shows on VH1?

Kingsman: The Golden Circle opened with $39 million this weekend, dropping It to second place. Kingsman stars Colin Firth, who played King George VI in this 2010 Academy Award winning film about his hiring of a speech therapist to help him cope with his stammer.

7:45a

Gwen Stefani is releasing her first Christmas album on October 6th. It’s called You Make It Feel Like Christmas. What is the name of Gwen’s old band that brought her to stardom?

Fergie just released her second solo album called Double Dutchess. Her first solo album came out ten years ago and had singles like “London Bridge,” and “Glamorous.” What is her first album’s name?

Today in 1995 Mariah Carey’s single “Fantasy” debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was the first time that had been done by a female artist. Kesha’s 2009 debut single also debuted at #1. What is it called?

Luke Bryan will be the second judge on American Idol alongside Katy Perry. There is still no word on a third judge. Which of these artists has NOT been a full time judge on American Idol? Nicki Minaj, Mariah Carey, or Britney Spears?

Will Smith is 49 years old today. Name one of the movies Will starred in with his son Jaden.

8:45a

Will & Grace cast and creators strongly denied reports that the sitcom uses a laugh track. What is the name of the actress who plays Grace Adler on the show?

30 years ago today The Princess Bride was released. It’s one of the best comedies of all time so get on board Karson. In the film Carey Elwes’ character was thought to have been murdered by the dread pirate _____.

A new collaboration between The Chainsmokers and Korean pop group BTS was just released called “Best Of Me.” How many members are in The Chainsmokers?

Nascar owners are threatening to fire any driver who protests during the “National Anthem.” When a Nascar race is called “500” such as the Indianoplis or Daytona 500 does that signifiy 500 laps or 500 miles?

Jodie Sweetin from Full House has just came forward to say she’s never actually sat down and watched an entire episode of the show. What was the name of Uncle Jesse’s band on the show?

