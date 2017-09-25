Ed Sheeran Goes Big: Reveals 2018 Stadium Tour, MTV ‘TRL’ Premiere

By Scott T. Sterling

There’s no question that Ed Sheeran is one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

Now the “Shape of You” singer is set to launch a 2018 tour that will match his magnitude when he plays a series of massive stadiums across North American next year.

The tour kicks off next summer on August 18 at the legendary Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA, winding its way across America (with one stop in Canada along the way) before wrapping up in Atlanta early November.

Also of note: the tour is scheduled to stop in New Orleans on Halloween night, so fans heading to the Louisiana date should get their costumes ready for the show.

To ensure that tickets go to actual fans as opposed to scalpers or bots, Sheeran is doing like his old pal Taylor Swift and partnering with Ticketmaster to use the #VerifiedFan system. Registration opened on Friday, September 22, 2017 at 5:30 pm ET and closes on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at 10 pm ET. The Fan Presales are set to begin Monday, October 16 at 10 AM and run through Thursday, October 19 at 10 pm (all times local). The general public on-sales are Friday, October 20 at 10am (local).­

While Sheeran fans get their ticket strategy in order, the pop star is set to help launch MTV’s new reboot of TRL with a live performance on Oct. 3 at 3:30 pm ET. Migos is also scheduled for a live performance during the premiere episode.

Check out Ed’s Stadium dates below.

08/18 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium

08/25 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

08/30 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

09/06 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

09/15 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium

09/22 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

09/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

10/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium

10/17 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome

10/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

10/27 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium

10/31 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome

11/03 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

11/07 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

11/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

