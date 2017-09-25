Kelly Clarkson Fires Back at Trump Over NFL Comments

By Scott T. Sterling

Amidst the explosive controversy over the weekend ignited by President Trump’s commentary regarding pro athletes kneeling during the national anthem, Kelly Clarkson has added her thoughts to the mix.

After Trump tweeted that “…NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S.,” Clarkson responded to the president directly.

“The NFL is obviously super poor guys and in need of our attendance/ratings …..said no one ever,” she tweeted, adding the hashtag #billiondollarindustry.

Clarkson went to engage with fans about the subject after retweeting former MO Secretary of State & Army intelligence officer Jason Kander, who wrote: “Patriotism isn’t about making everyone stand and salute the flag. Patriotism is about making this a country where everyone wants to.”

“The fact that uthink because I have a job that’s n the public eye, that I should silence myself,& negate my American citizenship is ignorant,” she responded to a person who chastised her with the comment, “Wish stars would stay out of it. I want to escape when I watch a movie or see a performance.”

When another Twitter user commented that Clarkson was another celeb spreading negativity, she responded directly: “Who’s spewing negativity? & please stop using the ‘celebrity; thing. I’m a Texas girl who loves football & the NFL is doing just fine.”

“Hey Kelly, what I’m saying is that we want people to stand up and pay respect for our #NationalAnthem everyday!” wrote one fan.

“Totally agree but we also have to respect what these men/women have fought for which is a democracy where everyone feels heard & respected,” she responded.

