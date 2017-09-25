LISTEN: Gwen Stefani ft. Blake Shelton “You Make It Feel Like Christmas”

Credit: Emma McIntyre / Stringer

By: Eric Donnelly

It’s almost October so it’s basically Christmas season!

As it was previously reported, Gwen Stefani plans to drop an Xmas album for this holiday season. It was revealed that it would feature a collaboration with boyfriend Blake Shelton, but now we’ve received the song “You Make It Feel Like Chisrmas!”


It’s not even Halloween, but we’re getting new music because the Xmas season is always out of control. Regardless, the track is a solid, upbeat track to get you in the festive mood.

