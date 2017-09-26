Can’t Beat Kennedy: Tuesday 9/26

55 years ago today “The Beverly Hillbillies” debuted on CBS. The show features the Clampett family who struck it rich when they found what on their land?
“Kevin Can Wait” fans were NOT happy about the killing off of Kevin’s wife last night. Name the actress who played his wife on King of Queens that is joining the “Kevin Can Wait” cast to play his wife in season 2?
Jason Derulo’s home in Los Angeles was reportedly burglarized on Friday while he was away. True or False he has been on an episode of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden?
Jim Caviezel is 49. He played Jesus in Mel Gibson’s film about the crucifixion. Name the movie.
Josh Hutcherson will star in a reimagining of “Romeo and Juliet”. What blockbuster movie franchise is he best known for?
Heather Locklear is 56 years old yesterday. She clearly has a thing for 80’s rockers since she’s only been married twice but it was to Richie Sambora of Bon Jovi and this drummer.
Starting in October you’ll be able to stream every episode of the show ALF on the STARZ app. What was ALF?
Lady Gaga’s vulnerability takes the forefront of her new Netflix documentary, Five Foot Two. What is Lady Gaga’s actual first name? – Stefani or Angela
Jaleel White says that his character Steve Urkel is to him like how Mickey Mouse is to Disney. As in the crown Jewel of the brand. What show did White portray Urkel on?
Chris Pratt took one of those online quizzes to determine if he’s Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine, Chris Evans, or Chris Pratt. He got Chris Evans. Which of those Chris’ does not play a Marvel superhero?
“Pretty Woman: The Musical” is hitting Broadway next fall. Name the male and female lead from the film.
32 years ago today Shamu was born at Sea World in Orlando, Florida becoming the first “killer whale” to survive being born in captivity. Name the 1993 film about a boy trying to rescue a whale in captivity that is set to be killed by Aquarium Owners.
Jonathan Goldsmith is 79 today. He used to be the most interesting man in the world while promoting what beer?
Former congressman Anthony Weiner was sentenced to 21 months in prison for sexting with a 15-year-old girl. What was Weiner’s alias he used to sext under?
The sequel to “It” has officially been scheduled to arrive in two years on September 6th of 2019. What is the name of the lone girl in the “Losers Club” in the film?