Chip & Joanna Gaines Choose To End ‘Fixer Upper’ After 5 Seasons

By: Eric Donnelly

Say it isn’t so!

Fixer Upper is one of the most popular TV shows on HGTV, but it’s unfortunately coming to an end. The stars of the show, couple Chip and Joanna Gaines, have chosen to end the show after the soon-to-be-aired season 5.



According to TMZ, “Chip and Joanna say they want to return to more of a normal lifestyle and handle their business out of the public eye for the sake of their 4 kids.”

Guess it’s back to binge watching House Hunters!