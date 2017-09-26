Taylor Swifts’ ‘Reputation’ Is Allegedly “Lyrically Sharper” Than ‘1989’

Filed Under: 1989, Album, reputation, Taylor Swift
Credit: Taylor Swift 'Reputation' Album Cover

By: Eric Donnelly

…Ready for it?

According to a source via Rolling Stone, we have a lot to look forward to with her new album Reputation. The highly-anticipated album, the source says, is allegedly “lyrically sharper and more emotionally complex than 1989.”

RELATED: Watch Ellen DeGeneres Parody Taylor Swift

Now that the old Taylor is dead, it’s clear her two new singles “Look What You Made Me Do” and “…Ready For It?” are a clear departure from her previous music. It’s comforting to hear that the quality we’re expecting will be delivered.

This album is going to be a monster — 11/10 can’t come soon enough.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live