Taylor Swifts’ ‘Reputation’ Is Allegedly “Lyrically Sharper” Than ‘1989’

By: Eric Donnelly

…Ready for it?

According to a source via Rolling Stone, we have a lot to look forward to with her new album Reputation. The highly-anticipated album, the source says, is allegedly “lyrically sharper and more emotionally complex than 1989.”

Now that the old Taylor is dead, it’s clear her two new singles “Look What You Made Me Do” and “…Ready For It?” are a clear departure from her previous music. It’s comforting to hear that the quality we’re expecting will be delivered.

This album is going to be a monster — 11/10 can’t come soon enough.